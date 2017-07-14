Man charged in girlfriend's death called 911

A Wilmington man charged in the killing of his girlfriend apparently told 911 operators she had collapsed and hit her head, knocking her unconscious, 911 records revealed Friday.

Mark Aiena, 37, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Ann Bell, 34. Police responded to a report of an unconscious woman at 130 Dupree Drive just after 10 p.m. on June 30. The caller is identified as Bell’s boyfriend in 911 dispatch logs.

“[She’s] bleeding from the head, she hit her head!” the caller screamed over the phone.

When pressed for more information, the man said she just collapsed.

“The back of her head -- she fell,” he explained. “She hit the side of the wall, the baseboard, the baseboard comes out… corner of it.”

Eight minutes into the call, the man told firefighters he believed Bell had taken Xanax prior to fainting, according to dispatch logs.

Law enforcement arrested Aiena at the scene, calling the incident a “domestic disturbance.” Police have not yet released Bell’s cause of death.

During Aiena’s first court appearance July 3, prosecutors said Aiena had a history of domestic violence with Bell, as well as a lengthy criminal history and other pending charges.

Aiena remains in the New Hanover County Jail under a $2 million bond.

