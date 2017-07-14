Deadline for structural investigation of condemned Carolina Beach condos extended

A fire sparked in a maintenance room on the south side of the building July 13. (Source: WECT)

An investigation into the structural integrity of a condominium complex in Carolina Beach has been extended by 30 days. The report was initially supposed to be finished by July 14, 2017.

Carolina Surf Condos at 201 Carolina Beach Avenue South was condemned on June 30, 2017.

Town Staff requested the homeowners association complete an engineering assessment of the building to determine the extent of the deterioration and what immediate actions would need to happen to stabilize the building.

Staff members have worked closely with the engineer and several specialized contractors hired by the HOA.

Blocking and bracing has been put in place to help stabilize the building in some areas, but not every part of the building has been exposed and analyzed.

A fire sparked in a maintenance room on the south side of the building July 13. The fire and police departments have an ongoing investigation into the fire, calling it suspicious.

