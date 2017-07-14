Racine Dr. sidewalk project complete

Crews with the City of Wilmington recently completed a sidewalk project on Racine Drive. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Crews with the City of Wilmington recently completed a sidewalk project on Racine Drive.

The project filled in gaps in the sidewalk on Racine Drive between Carl Street and Eastwood Road.

Officials said the work is part of the city's efforts to fill in gaps in existing sidewalks.

