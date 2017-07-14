One year later: Church rebuilds after fire

A cross stood as a beacon of hope for members of Cherry Grove Baptist Church the day after the 2016 fire. (Source: Molly Oak)

A look at the church one year after the flames. (Source: Molly Oak)

People still stumble upon remnants from a fire that happened on July 15, 2016, when they walk the grounds of Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Cerro Gordo.

Their stomachs still drop when they think about the blaze that destroyed a building many considered to be the center of the community.

Church members said the approaching anniversary brings back some tough images that still provide pieces of hope.

“When I think about that day, I think about a hard night,” said Russell Davis, the church’s pastor. “The sun still dawned the next morning.”

Members consider the fire a blessing.

“We've seen people that had fallen away from church or from their faith come back to church. We've seen people who had no faith come to know the Lord,” said Faith Kienast, the secretary treasurer and ten-year member.

They hoped to be back in the new building by now but complications with insurance set them back.

Members have since learned insurance is covering the cost of the rebuild.

They plan to take the thousands of dollars that had been donated from people across the country and pay it forward to others in need.

Construction for the new building began in February of 2017.

Four walls are back up and so are the church members’ hopes of going back to a place they call home.

Members currently find themselves seated in folding chairs that line Fellowship Hall every Sunday.

They expect to be in the building by the end of the year.

