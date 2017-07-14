DEQ: Chemours found, stopped additional GenX discharges

State regulators announced Thursday that previously unidentified sources of the unregulated chemical GenX that were being discharged at Chemours' Fayetteville Works facility have been stopped.

On June 21, Chemours changed its process to reroute wastewater containing GenX to tankers for removal and off-site incineration.

Chemours alerted the NC Department of Environmental Quality that recent water testing conducted by the company showed a higher than expected level of GenX after the wastewater diversion had begun.

An inspection team from DEQ went to the plant on Wednesday in response to the report from Chemours.

“As a result of the DEQ-led investigation, we confirmed during our inspection that the company halted the affected industrial activities at the plant and stopped the additional wastewater discharge,” said Michael Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

DEQ officials said the additional discharge was coming from several areas at the plant. Chemours officials told the state that the process areas where the GenX originated will remain inactive until the wastewater from the areas is collected for removal and off-site incineration.

DEQ officials said that as part of its ongoing investigation, the state agency will continue to collect water quality samples until late July near the Chemours facility and downstream. DEQ will use data from those samples to inform its decisions moving forward.

