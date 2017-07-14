Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.

Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.

A farmer whose property sits about 300 yards from where the military plane crashed Monday was one of the first people to get there after the plane went down.

A farmer whose property sits about 300 yards from where the military plane crashed Monday was one of the first people to get there after the plane went down.

Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor .

Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor .

U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.

U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.

Colonel: Command's top priority now is caring for the families of fallen

On Friday, Colonel Steven J. Grass, deputy commander of MARSOC, discussed Monday's plane crash in Mississippi that took the lives of seven Raiders. (Source: WECT)

For the second time in less than three years, the MARSOC community is mourning the loss of seven men.

On Friday, Colonel Steven J. Grass, deputy commander of MARSOC, discussed Monday's plane crash in Mississippi that took the lives of seven Raiders.

Colonel Grass opened the press conference by reading the names of the seven men who were killed in the crash:

Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox

Staff Sgt. William Kundrat

Sgt. Chad Jenson

Sgt. Talon Leach

Sgt. Joseph Murray

Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey

"The command's top priority right now is caring for the families of our fallen," Colonel Grass said. "We asked for continue prayers and support during this difficult time. And as the families begin the long process of grief and recovery, please respect their privacy and need to focus on these difficult first steps.

"Our hearts are with them and I assure you we are focusing all the resources available from both the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command to help them through this tragedy."

In all, 16 people died in the crash of the KC-130T on Monday.

Colonel Grass declined to say who was piloting the plane or get into details of the crash citing the ongoing investigation.

Seven members of the same company died in a training accident off the coast of Florida on March 10, 2015.

Grass said it was a "tragic coincidence" that both crashes involved members of the same battalion.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.