Colonel: Command's top priority now is caring for the families of fallen

For the second time in less than three years, the MARSOC community is mourning the loss of seven men.

On Friday, Colonel Steven J. Grass, deputy commander of MARSOC, discussed Monday's plane crash in Mississippi that took the lives of seven Raiders.

Colonel Grass opened the press conference by reading the names of the seven men who were killed in the crash:

  • Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox
  • Staff Sgt. William Kundrat
  • Sgt. Chad Jenson
  • Sgt. Talon Leach
  • Sgt. Joseph  Murray
  • Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman
  • Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey

"The command's top priority right now is caring for the families of our fallen," Colonel Grass said. "We asked for continue prayers and support during this difficult time. And as the families begin the long process of grief and recovery, please respect their privacy and need to focus on these difficult first steps.

"Our hearts are with them and I assure you we are focusing all the resources available from both the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command to help them through this tragedy."

In all, 16 people died in the crash of the KC-130T on Monday.

Colonel Grass declined to say who was piloting the plane or get into details of the crash citing the ongoing investigation.

Seven members of the same company died in a training accident off the coast of Florida on March 10, 2015.

Grass said it was a "tragic coincidence" that both crashes involved members of the same battalion.

