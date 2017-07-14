TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge work continues in Columbus County

Contract workers for the NC Department of Transportation began work on replacing a bridge on Princess Ann Road east of Chadbourn this week. (Source: Raycom Media)

The bridge over Dunn Swamp was built in 1958.

Motorists are advised to use Braswell Road and US 76 until the project is completed.

The bridge is expected to open Nov. 21.

E.S. Wagner Co. LLC of Piedmont, S.C., was awarded a $5-million contract to replace seven bridges in Columbus County.

The company already has completed work on Peacock Road at Peacock's Crossing. The bridge was converted ti a box-shaped culvert.

Here is the schedule for the other projects:

Hinsons Crossroads Road: expected to reopen by late August 2017.

Peacock Road near Sidney: expected to start in October 2017 and end in January 2018.

N.C. 410 near Roseland: expected to start in December 2017 and end in April 2018.

Clarendon Chadbourn Road: expected to start in March 2018 and end in June 2018.

Braswell Road: expected to start in May 2018 and end by September 2018.

