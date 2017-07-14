Fire truck, DOT vehicle involved in Columbus County wreck

One person was injured in a wreck involving a firetruck Thursday night in Whiteville. (Source: Raycom Media)

One person was injured in a wreck involving a fire truck Thursday night in Whiteville.

The accident, which took place near the Hwy. 130 and J.K. Powell Blvd. intersection, involved a Town of Brunswick fire truck and a NC Department of Transportation truck, according to Whiteville Fire Marshal Hal Lowder.

The driver of the fire truck was treated at Columbus Regional and has been released from the hospital.

As of Friday morning, no one has been cited in the wreck, Lowder said.

