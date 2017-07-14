Yard sales for July 15

New Hanover County

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

4822 Alida Place, Wilmington (Old Camden off Holly Tree Road)

Lady's bicycle, 16 foot aluminum ladder, lawn chairs, furniture, kids toys, Melissa & Doug puzzles, Coach handbags, and children's clothes.

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2727 Castle Hayne Road, Wilmington

Household items, furniture, and tools for sale

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

4606 Lord Elkins Road, Wilmington

Name your price on a bunk bed, Queen canopy bed frame, end tables, tools, kitchen products, housewares, Christmas items, pet products, garden items, bedroom comforters, curtains, and more.

7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Greenway Avenue, Wilmington

Men's, women's, and children's clothing, toys, a twin bed and a lot more.

8 a.m. 12 p.m.

2026 Van Buren Street, Wilmington (Sunset Park)

Antique furniture pieces, area rugs, wall art, antique picture frames, mirrors, collectibles, vintage sewing machine, chairs, lamps, china service for eight, and various decorative items.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

6308 Riva ridge Road, Wilmington

Miscellaneous items including clothes, yard tools, games, videos, books, and more.

7 a.m - 1 p.m.

7500 Corum Lane, Wilmington

This End Up Furniture rocking chair, and recliner with footstool. Girl's clothes size 6 through 10, dining table with stools, bedding, and toys.



Pender County

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

108 Britlee Court, Rocky Point

Five families selling furniture, toys, clothes, DVDs, books, household items and more!

