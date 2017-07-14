Man charged in Princess Place shooting

Israel McCloud-Williamson (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in Wilmington.

Israel McCloud-Williamson, 22, turned himself into authorities Thursday. He's has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was booked under a $80,000 bond.

Early Wednesday morning, officers located Russell Kistler on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound near Sam’z Food Mart in the 4100 block of Princess Place Drive.

Kistler, 44, of Gastonia, was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious condition.

