Man on moped faces DWI charge after wreck

A Wilmington man is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, after his moped crashed into an SUV Thursday night.

The crash took place shortly before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of South College Road.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, Timothy Regan was driving an estimated 60 miles per hour when he crashed into a Cadillac SUV while it was stopped due to traffic.

Regan and the driver of the SUV were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after suffering serious injuries.

Regan was charged with DWI, reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.

