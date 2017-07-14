Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy

Law enforcement officers are engaged in a manhunt in Sampson County, looking for a person suspected in a shooting that targeted a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

One person is already in custody.

But law enforcement officers are believe David Scott Bain, 34, of Roseboro, may still be at large in the area, so authorities have established a perimeter in the area of Hayne Stretch Road and North Carolina Highway 24 near Autryville, said Lt. Marcus Smith of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A State Highway Patrol helicopter was in the air Thursday night to assist in the search, and at least one K-9 is also being used.

Lt. Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the search for Bain will continue at 8 a.m. when they begin knocking on doors in the area. The suspect in custody will also be interviewed. Their identity has not been released.

Swain said he’s not sure what led to the targeted shooting.

“We have no idea what would make somebody want to target an officer like this at home,” he said. “You like to think you’re safe in your house…and when we are off work, it’s when we get to relax. I wouldn’t think that someone would target us and come to our house and shoot at us and it’s just very disconcerting.”