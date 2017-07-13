Fayetteville downs Sharks 7-6

Wilmington’s woes continue against Fayetteville as the Swampdogs beat the Sharks 7-6 at Buck Hard Field.
The Sharks scored 3 runs in the 1st, and 2 runs in the 2nd, and jumped out to a five nothing lead but couldn’t hold. Fayetteville score five runs in the 6th to tie things up, and scored the game winning run in the top of the 9th.
Griffin McLarty (5-0) picked up the win for the Swampdogs after pitching 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.
The lose goes to Evan Bradrand (0-2), who gave up the game winning run in the top of the 9th for the Sharks.
With the lose Wilmington drops to 18-19 overall.
