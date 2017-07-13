Hurricanes: Owner Karmanos considers offer to sell team

By JOEDY McCREARY
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos Jr. is considering selling the NHL team.
Hurricanes spokesman Mike Sundheim said in a statement that Karmanos is deciding whether to accept an offer for the franchise or remain the owner, but he declined to say who made the offer.
The offer could have come from former Texas Rangers CEO Chuck Greenberg. Bloomberg News and WRAL-TV, the NBC affiliate in Raleigh, reported that Greenberg is close to purchasing the team and will not move the Hurricanes. Bloomberg reported the sale price at roughly $500 million.
Karmanos bought the Hartford Whalers franchise in 1994 and moved it to North Carolina three years later. He had been publicly seeking a local buyer for at least three years.
