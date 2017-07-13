Why did the pig cross the road? He had help from an EMT

Emergency medical personnel weren't called to this scene, but they did help a four-legged friend while they were there.

In Thursday's 5 o'clock traffic on Gordon Road in Wilmington, a pig found itself in harm's way trying to cross the road before the EMT got out of his emergency vehicle and helped lead the animal to safety.

According to a motorist near the scene who wished to remain anonymous, traffic on both sides the road stopped and then moved slowly by the scene once the pig was off the road. The motorist said EMS just happened to be in the line of traffic and that the EMT stayed to protect the pig until most of the vehicles passed through the area.

The pig appeared to be healthy, "not stumbling or sickly in any way. He was just exploring!" the motorist said in an email.

