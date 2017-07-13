Businesses finding their own solutions to GenX

Two locally owned businesses are not waiting for authorities to fix the GenX problem.

Instead, they're taking matters into their own hands.

Both Tidal Creek Cooperative and Sea Level Gourmet restaurant have their own on-site reverse osmosis filters.

While Tidal Creek has always had the filter, it is now using increased sales of that water to help others. As of Thursday, 100 percent of the proceeds from those water sales will go to buying Dreams of Wilmington its own reverse osmosis filter.

Dreams of Wilmington is a community center that gives kids of all backgrounds access to the arts.

"They're an amazing community center in a very densely populated area of downtown that is technically a food desert and definitely has a great need for access to safe and clean water," Shaylah Paul of Tidal Creek Cooperative said.

The filter will cost around $9,000. Once that goal is met, Tidal Creek hopes to help other local organizations.

Sea Level Gourmet restaurant installed its reverse osmosis filtering system two weeks ago.

Front of house manager Charles Fogg said it was important to provide both employees and customers with the best product possible.

"We put it in so we could provide the cleanest possible water for our customer base. We care about our customers and we want them to have the cleanest quality of water," Fogg said.

The water is being used for all homemade beverages and for cooking.

While both establishments acknowledged reverse osmosis filtering is not a certain fix, they said it's the best they could do for now.

