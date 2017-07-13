Two people hospitalized after rollover accident in Leland

A car hit a Jeep, forcing the Jeep to roll over on Thursday night in Leland. (Source: WECT)

Two people were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after the vehicle they were driving rolled over after being hit by a car Thursday night.

Trooper Inman with the State Highway Patrol said the female driver and male passenger of a four-door Jeep were injured when a passenger vehicle hit the Jeep in the driver's side on Sandy Creek Drive near US 74 in Leland. The call for the accident came in at 7:23 p.m.

Inman didn't divulge the extent of the injuries to the occupants of the Jeep, and he didn't want to give their names until their conditions were updated.

The driver of the car, who will be charged with failure to yield, refused hospital treatment.

Inman said no alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident.

