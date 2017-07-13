NHC planning board votes against Gordon Road rezoning

The New Hanover County planning board voted 4-3 against a rezoning request for the 4700 block of Gordon Road on Thursday night.

The Lewis Family Tract, LLC, which owns the property, proposed high-density development consisting of 236 single-family lots and 192 apartment units on 85.19 acres.

Donna Girardot, chairwoman of the NHC planning board, said that type of development is not consistent with a newly adopted comprehensive plan for the land.

"This piece of property...is our last opportunity in that area to provide needed neighborhood services, i.e. dry cleaners, pharmacy, doctors and dentists, etc. that would not only take traffic off Gordon Road from that development, but all the surrounding residential neighborhoods," Girardot said in an email.

The Lee Law Firm, which represents the applicant, said Thursday's vote serves as a recommendation to county commissioners and that the request is still scheduled to presented to the commissioners in August.

