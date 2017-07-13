Southport Aldermen approve contract for hurricane damage repairs

Leaders in Southport on Thursday night approved a contract to repair damage done by Hurricane Matthew, and passed a resolution regarding the discharge of the unregulated chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River. (Source: WECT)

The Southport Board of Aldermen met Thursday night and approved spending more than $100,000 to repair damage done by Hurricane Matthew.

Board members approved a budget amendment for $108,450 to fix the damage to the waterfront bulkhead and South Atlantic Avenue bulkhead, and approved a contract with Logan Marine of Wrightsville Beach to do the repairs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse the city for the cost of the repairs.

Aldermen also approved a resolution in the consent agenda regarding the presence of unregulated chemicals such as GenX in the water supply.

According to interim City Manager John Bauer, the resolution asks the Chemours Company to stop all processes that result in GenX being discharged into the Cape Fear River. In late June, Chemours said it was going to stop GenX discharge and the NC Department of Environmental Quality confirmed that it had.

The resolution also contains a request that Chemours implement a “zero discharge policy” until NCDEQ and the Environmental Protection Agency conclude investigations into the potential health impacts of the unregulated chemicals.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

