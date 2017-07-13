Worms & Coffee comes crumbling down

Worms & Coffee was open for 23 years before closing its doors last year. (Source: WECT)

It was famously known as Worms & Coffee.

Now, the convenience store in Bolivia, which was really named Midway Trading Post, is no longer standing. Demolition crews reduced the store, which had been in the community for more than 20 years, to rubble.

The shop closed in August 2016 to make room for a widening project on NC 211. The state of North Carolina bought the property.

The store became iconic because of its glowing neon sign which read "Worms & Coffee." Locals and visitors stopped there to shop, fuel up and grab "Worms & Coffee" merchandise.

