Shuttle your way toward new sculptures in Wilmington

New sculptures are being installed in Wilmington over the next few days ahead of a guided tour of pedestrian art in Wilmington.

The tour, on Sunday, July 16, will shuttle art lovers to several public sculptures.

Guided shuttle tours are scheduled for 1:00, 2:45, and 4:00 p.m.

Tour tickets are $20 and may be purchased here.

Pedestrian Art, a program of The Arts Council of Wilmington/NHC, features around a dozen sculptures in downtown Wilmington.

The 2017 program is supported by the City of Wilmington, The Artworks, Craige & Fox LLC, Art in Bloom Gallery, the Dreams Center for Arts Education, Slice of Life and the Downtown Business Alliance.

