Supply man charged with child sex crimes, jailed on $1M bond

A Supply man is in jail under a $1 million bond after he was arrested in Brunswick County on numerous child sex crime charges.

According to arrest warrants, Jeffrey Allen Smith, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with 16 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, and one count of statutory rape with a child, among other charges.

The alleged offenses occurred between November 1, 2016, and April 20, 2017, and involved one victim.

