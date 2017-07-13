Guy Fieri choosing the menu, will supervise cooking for GLOW Academy event

Guy Fieri is the third Food Network star to visit Wilmington in support of GLOW Academy. (Source: Food Network)

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington will welcome its third Food Network star to the city early next year.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will visit Wilmington in late January to share his signature culinary style and support the GLOW Academy.

Three events are scheduled: an exclusive dinner for no more than 15 couples in a private home on Jan. 25, and breakfast and lunch events to be held on Jan. 26.

For all three events, Fieri will determine the menu, source ingredients and supervise both Food Network and a locally-sourced staff of Wilmington chefs. He will also share behind the scenes stories from his career as an Emmy Award-winning chef, restaurateur, author and television personality.



Fieri is the third Food Network star to visit Wilmington in support of GLOW Academy. Emeril Lagasse hosted events in 2015 and Giada De Laurentiis did so in 2016. GLOW Academy founder Judy Girard was president of the Food Network from 1994 to 2004.

Tickets for tables of 10 will go on sale Sept. 4, and individual tickets, if available, will go on sale Oct. 2.

