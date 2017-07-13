Hampstead residents upset with water company

His water is believed to be GenX free, but Ferrell Drewry and others from Hampstead were not happy with what their water looked like on Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

His water is believed to be GenX free, but Ferrell Drewry and others from Hampstead were not happy with what their water looked like on Wednesday morning.

"I went to the bathroom, and flushed the toilet and the water clouded up," Drewry said. "That was the first indication of a problem with the water.”

Drewry called his mother-in-law to make sure his house wasn't the only one affected. When she said yes, Drewry called his water company, Charlotte-based Carolina Water Services (CWS).

"They told me they hadn't heard anything," Drewry said.

After waiting for several hours, Drewry's water was still murky, so he called CWS back several times.

According to him, he was never given a clear answer and the company's automated message line had no alert.

“They just don’t do a good job of letting people know what is going on with their water," he said. "It’s up to the consumer to figure out, is the water safe to drink?”

Drewry said he eventually got a technician in Wilmington who told him the company's well had failed. He also got an automated phone call on Thursday, but he's upset it was over 24 hours after the problem occurred.

“Now, at this point, I'm going to pour water every morning into a glass, just to see what it looks like before I use it," Drewry said.

WECT reached out to CWS for a statement, but we have not yet received a response.

