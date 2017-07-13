Elderly man pulled from Holden Beach swimming pool

Emergency officials said an elderly man was pulled from a swimming pool in Holden Beach Thursday morning.

Paramedics responded to a private residence in the 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a call about an unknown problem.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on an elderly male patient. Responders were told that the man had been pulled from an adjacent swimming pool.

The man was taken to the eastern end of Holden Beach and airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

His current condition is unknown.

Officials are unsure what caused the incident and are investigating the matter.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.