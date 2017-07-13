Aldi to open second Wilmington location on July 27

Aldi operates more than 1,600 stores across 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month. (Source: Aldi)

Aldi announced Thursday that it plans to open its second Wilmington store on Thursday, July 27.

The new store, which is located at 3701 South College Road, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket containing Aldi gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also tour the new location and sample some of Aldi's exclusive products and enter an on-site sweepstakes to win a year's supply of produce.

The grocer's first store opened in the Ogden area on June 22.

Aldi operates more than 1,600 stores across 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.