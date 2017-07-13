Aldi opens second Wilmington location

Aldi operates more than 1,600 stores across 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month. (Source: Aldi)

Aldi officially opened its second Wilmington store, located at 3701 S. College Rd., Thursday.

Dozens of people turned out for the opening, which kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After the ceremony, the first 100 customers received a golden ticket containing Aldi gift cards of various amounts. Customers also toured the new location and sampled some of Aldi's exclusive products. They could also enter an on-site sweepstakes to win a year's supply of produce.

The grocer's first store opened in the Ogden area on June 22.

