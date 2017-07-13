Burgaw man jailed on numerous cocaine-related charges

Vice and Narcotics agents with the Pender County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Burgaw man on numerous cocaine-related charges.

According to officials, Shaun Nicholas Batts, 27, was taken into custody Thursday at his residence on Calico Bay Road and charged with:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Sell cocaine

Deliver cocaine

Manufacturing cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Batts' arrest was the result of an investigation that began in March that centered around the illegal sale of narcotics in the Burgaw area.

Batts was booked into the Pender County Jail and given a $300,000 bond.

