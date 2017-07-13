Gore walks the red carpet ahead of ESPY Awards

MacKenzie Gore walked the red carpet ahead of the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles as part of his award as the Gatorade National Baseball School Player of the year. (Source: Gatorade)

Whiteville's MacKenzie Gore had another huge life experience Wednesday night.

The high school standout walked the red carpet ahead of the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles as part of his award as the Gatorade National Baseball School Player of the year.

The San Diego Padres drafted Gore third overall in the MLB draft in June.

He's had a memorable week, spent with the other player of the year winners.

"It means a lot. I mean, it's a great honor," Gore said. "You know, I'm also with the best high school athletes in the country, you know. And just being able to hang out with them all week or a few days, it's been awesome."

Gore helped lead the Whiteville Wolfpack to a 21-6 record and the 1A State Championship. He is also featured on the cover of the July 17 issue of Sports Illustrated.

