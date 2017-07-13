Changing lives one adventure and wheel at a time

Leah Sherrill came into Addison's life and gave her opportunities to be just like every other 8-year-old girl. (Source: Crissy Chisolm)

Addison has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and is bound to a chair, can't talk, walk, or do anything on her own. She has seizures and is fed through a gastrostomy tube.

Leah Sherrill came into Addison's life and gave her opportunities to be just like every other 8-year-old girl.

Twice a week Sherrill takes Addison out for summer adventures. The pair goes everywhere from the beach and the aquarium to Defy Gravity and down the waterslides at Jungle Rapids.

Not only has Sherrill changed Addison's life, she has created a non-profit organization to help people with special needs.

Through the Special Pedals organization, Sherrill trains adults with disabilities how to build and repair bicycles. These adults are then employed in positions that offer equal hours, pay and quality of life.

Sherrill is hosting a BBQ fundraiser this weekend to raise money to buy some tools they need for the program. Click here to learn how you can become a volunteer with Special Pedals.

