Job fair set for medical professionals

WILMINGTON, NC

YS Companies, Inc. will hold a job fair next week for medical professionals who want to work at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The event will be held at the YS Companies building at 2517 Delaney Ave. in Wilmington on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NHRMC is looking for candidates for the following positions:

  • certified nursing assistants
  • licensed practical nurses
  • environmental service technicians
  • certified medical assistants
  • medical assistants

Job fair organizers say interested candidates can expedite the process by applying online before the event here.

