Brunswick County hosts NFL's 'Play 60' for hundreds

The NFL's Play 60 initiative hit Brunswick County Thursday for a Carolina Panthers themed mini-camp throughout the morning at the Brunswick County Government Complex.

200 campers, each rising 2nd through 7th graders in the Brunswick County school system, participated in the event.

Play 60 is an initiative the NFL began in 2007, described as 'a national youth health and fitness campaign focused on increasing the wellness of young fans by encouraging them to be active for at least 60 minutes a day.

"Within two weeks, we had 200 applicants quick. So that was very encouraging to see that kids want to come out," said Britt Huggins, the Health Promotions Coordinator for Brunswick County Health Services. "And I think that they're encouraged to come out and be a part of such a big initiative like Play 60 and have that Carolina Panthers name on it, so it's definitely a fun event for them to come out."

Athletes participated in different drills, working on passing, receiving, kicking, and agility throughout the morning. The campers rotated throughout eight stations throughout the morning.

Another free football event, the Barth Brothers Kicking Camp, will take place Thursday evening at 5:30.

