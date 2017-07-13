Plans submitted for concrete plant on Raleigh Street

Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington for a concrete batching plant on Raleigh Street. (Source: WECT)

The plans, which were received by city planning department Wednesday, will go before the technical review committee July 27.

The plant would be built on a 10-acre lot at 239 Raleigh Street across from Vertex Rail.

Crete Holdings, LLC is listed as the developer.

According to the submitted plans, buildings on the lot would have a proposed footprint of 6,691 square feet. The project would include more than 24,000 square feet for parking and driveways and another 15,000 for a gravel drive.

