My turn: Community leaders should over communicate

Do you remember taking math tests in school? The instructions usually included the directive to show your work. It wasn’t just enough to put down the right answer. You had to explain what information you used to come up with the answer.

I’d like to see our community leaders take this same approach while discussing the results of all of this testing taking place in our water supply.

We’ve already had several news releases from various government agencies claiming the water supply is becoming a little more contaminant free.

But just like math class, I’d like to see how they came up with that conclusion. I might not understand it. But I sure would appreciate the transparency.

I feel they should release the raw numbers and all the paperwork they are receiving from the independent labs doing the testing.

I’m aware a lot of the formulas and results will be over everyone’s head. But what better way to show that there’s nothing to hide about the safety of our water than by giving the general public the same information they are seeing.

Post the information. Over communicate. We’ll still have folks who think information is being hidden. But that skeptical group can be made smaller if all the information is made available to the public.

