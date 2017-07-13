Investigators suspicious of fire at condemned Carolina Beach condos

Crews are on the scene of a fire Thursday morning at a Carolina Beach condominium building that was condemned on June 30. (Source: WECT)

Crews were called early Thursday morning to respond to a fire at a Carolina Beach condominium building that was condemned June 30.

A criminal investigation is underway due to suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire at Carolina Surf, which is situated at the corner of Carolina Beach Ave. South and Hamlet Ave., to a trash chute area and just one room was damaged.

The building has been unoccupied since it was condemned and evacuated on June 30 due to a "lack of structural integrity." Contractors currently are working on the building.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported at the scene.

A news release sent from the Town of Carolina Beach on June 30 revealed that evaluations of the building which began several weeks ago concluded the condos were in danger of collapsing because of steel corrosion.

When contractors removed some stucco siding while replacing windows, they found significant corrosion of steel and an engineering report indicated steel framing of the oceanfront decks was severely corroded.

"The engineering report released (June 30) listed the building as in significant danger of collapsing," the release read. "Town staff and the homeowners association worked together to safely remove the occupants from the building and secure the area."

The release went on to say that people in the Carolina Surf condos either returned to their primary residences or worked with rental agencies to be relocated.

