Military Cutoff Road proposal pulled from meeting's agenda - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Military Cutoff Road proposal pulled from meeting's agenda

By: Alex Guarino, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
A Wilmington city staff report found the proposed project would increase traffic on Military Cutoff by over 40 percent. (Source: Pixabay) A Wilmington city staff report found the proposed project would increase traffic on Military Cutoff by over 40 percent. (Source: Pixabay)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A city staff report is putting the brakes on a potential traffic problem. 

A group that wants to put a new development along Military Cutoff Road pulled a proposal from a planning board agenda.

According to the report, "the project would increase traffic volumes on Military Cutoff by 40%."

Both city officials and community members have expressed opposition to the project for a variety of reasons. 

"We all thought this thing was going to come to a head tonight and none of us want this and there's a couple reasons why we don't want it," said Jim Batey, who spoke out in frustration at Wednesday night's meeting. "You know, if they come up with a different plan. I'm sure everybody would get along, but it wasn't done." 

Dozens of Landfall and surrounding area residents attended the Wilmington City Planning meeting Wednesday to express their frustration, only to find out the issue was taken off the agenda. 

The findings of the report caused the company to file for a continuance. Now the issue won't be back on the agenda until November. 

The group looking to build the development, the Carroll Companies, has spent two years planning the 44-acre complex. It would include a Westin hotel, conference center, luxury living, and retail stores. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:56:34 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

  • GRAPHIC: Toddler gets mauled by family's pet wolf

    GRAPHIC: Toddler gets mauled by family's pet wolf

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-07-12 13:30:57 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-07-12 14:35:08 GMT

    The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.

    More >>

    The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Gardendale triple homicide suspect commits suicide in Pensacola, Fla.

    Gardendale triple homicide suspect commits suicide in Pensacola, Fla.

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:59:34 GMT
    Triple shooting suspect Kenneth Lever (Source: Gardendale PD)Triple shooting suspect Kenneth Lever (Source: Gardendale PD)

    Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.

    More >>

    Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly