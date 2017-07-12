Military Cutoff Road proposal pulled from meeting's agenda

A Wilmington city staff report found the proposed project would increase traffic on Military Cutoff by over 40 percent. (Source: Pixabay)

A city staff report is putting the brakes on a potential traffic problem.

A group that wants to put a new development along Military Cutoff Road pulled a proposal from a planning board agenda.

According to the report, "the project would increase traffic volumes on Military Cutoff by 40%."

Both city officials and community members have expressed opposition to the project for a variety of reasons.

"We all thought this thing was going to come to a head tonight and none of us want this and there's a couple reasons why we don't want it," said Jim Batey, who spoke out in frustration at Wednesday night's meeting. "You know, if they come up with a different plan. I'm sure everybody would get along, but it wasn't done."

Dozens of Landfall and surrounding area residents attended the Wilmington City Planning meeting Wednesday to express their frustration, only to find out the issue was taken off the agenda.

The findings of the report caused the company to file for a continuance. Now the issue won't be back on the agenda until November.

The group looking to build the development, the Carroll Companies, has spent two years planning the 44-acre complex. It would include a Westin hotel, conference center, luxury living, and retail stores.

