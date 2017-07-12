Sharks come back, but lose by one at Peninsula

MacKenzie Gore can add another unique piece to his trophy case - a Sports Illustrated magazine.More >>
Chuck Blazer, the pioneering American soccer executive who admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, has died at age 72.
After tying the game with a five-run eighth inning, the Wilmington Sharks gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth and lost 6-5 against Peninsula in Hampton, Va., on Wednesday.
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.
The Carolina Hurricanes and defenseman Jaccob Slavin have agreed to a seven-year contract extension.
