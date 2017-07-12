Sharks come back, but lose by one at Peninsula

After tying the game with a five-run eighth inning, the Wilmington Sharks gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth and lost 6-5 against Peninsula in Hampton, Va., on Wednesday.

The host Pilots pushed the game-winning run home on a Wilmington wild pitch in the eighth.

Michael Sandle went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for the Sharks (18-18), who managed just five hits against five Peninsula pitchers.

Wilmington returns home to face Fayetteville on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

