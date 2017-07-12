NHC Sheriff's Office reports daily calls about pets left in hot cars

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department said Wednesday they have responded to two calls about children left in locked cars this summer, while New Hanover County's Animal Services Unit reports daily calls about pets left in cars. (Source: WECT)

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department said Wednesday emergency personnel responded to two calls about children left in locked cars this summer, and New Hanover County's Animal Services Unit reports daily calls about pets left in cars.

Readings of a car's internal temperature on Wednesday registered over 117 degrees after 30 minutes.

“People are moved to emotion when they see this. Wilmington is an animal loving area,” Deputy Stephen Watson said.

Watson added that being an animal lover does not mean taking matters into your own hands. He said only emergency personnel are able to enter a vehicle, and asks that anyone who sees a pet in a car call 911.

“The caution would be that if a citizen breaks a window or what have you, that they open themselves up to civil liability,” he said.

Watson said breaking a window could injure the person trying to help, or the pet inside.

“Luckily, here in Wilmington, some type of emergency personnel is close by, either the sheriff’s office, fire, EMS. 911 can get somewhere there relatively quickly,” Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County's Sheriff's Office said.

Parents and pet owners we spoke to say that for the most part, they would call 911 first. If they believed a child or pet was in distress, several believe breaking the window would be the right thing to do.

“I would call police and then break the window," Yukeyia Corbett said. "Not the window where the child is of course, but maybe the front window.”

