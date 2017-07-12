'Strange Carolinas' blog highlights the offbeat, unique spots in NC & SC

The American Museum Of The House Cat in Sylva, NC. (Source: Strange Carolinas)

It’s an ode to the quirky side of the Carolinas.

Strange Carolinas is a blog that highlights the offbeat roadside attractions, people and events that call North and South Carolina home.

Editor Chris Hocker said the blog has highlighted around 250 places.

“I’ve always been attracted to the offbeat and out of the ordinary,” he said. “So, the weird roadside attractions was just a perfect fit for me.”

While in Wilmington, Hocker visited Beale Street Barber Shop on Castle Street which is filled with Elvis memorabilia and doubles as a music venue.

Other spots the blog has highlighted include the Cryptozoology & Paranormal Museum in Littleton, NC, the American Museum Of The House Cat in Sylva, NC and the UFO Welcome Center in Bowman, SC.

