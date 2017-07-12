Carolina Beach giving residents an inside look at its finances

Providing governmental financial transparency is important enough to Carolina Beach that it recently partnered with ClearGov, a leading municipal transparency and benchmarking platform.

Through ClearGov, Carolina Beach residents will be able to get an easy to understand, but in-depth view into the finances of every department in the town's government.

The site also provides visual insights into the town’s demographics and housing trends.

According to an email from the town manager's office on Wednesday afternoon, Carolina Beach is the first town in North Carolina to leverage the ClearGov platform to increase transparency of the local government. Detailed revenue and expenditure breakdown of its general fund budget is included as well as utilities funds. Commentary on many of the metrics and graphs on the site is also available to help lend context to the figures.

Click here for more information.

