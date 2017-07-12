Recipe: Caprese Salad with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

With feels-like temperatures in the triple digits, it's nice to have a cool, refreshing dish to serve.

Wendy Raubenheimer with the Seasoned Gourmet shared their recipe for a Caprese Salad with balsamic vinaigrette.

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds vine-ripened tomatoes (about 4 large), sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 pound fresh mozzarella, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1/4 cup packed fresh basil washed well, chopped

fine sea salt to taste

freshly ground black pepper to taste

PREPARATION

On a large platter arrange tomato and mozzarella slices and basil leaves, alternating and overlapping them. Season salad with salt and pepper. Sprinkle salad with basil and drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.

Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. honey

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dried basil leaves

1 tsp. dried oregano leaves

1 tsp. dried parsley leaves

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

PREPARATION

Add all of the ingredients to a sealable container. Seal and shake until well combined. Store in the refrigerator. Shake well before each use.

