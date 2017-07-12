Recipe: Caprese Salad with homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad with balsamic vinaigrette. (Source: WECT)
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >> WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
With feels-like temperatures in the triple digits, it's nice to have a cool, refreshing dish to serve.
Wendy Raubenheimer with the Seasoned Gourmet shared their recipe for a Caprese Salad with balsamic vinaigrette.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds vine-ripened tomatoes (about 4 large), sliced 1/4 inch thick
- 1 pound fresh mozzarella, sliced 1/4 inch thick
- 1/4 cup packed fresh basil washed well, chopped
- fine sea salt to taste
- freshly ground black pepper to taste
PREPARATION
On a large platter arrange tomato and mozzarella slices and basil leaves, alternating and overlapping them. Season salad with salt and pepper. Sprinkle salad with basil and drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.
Herb Balsamic Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. dried basil leaves
- 1 tsp. dried oregano leaves
- 1 tsp. dried parsley leaves
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
PREPARATION
- Add all of the ingredients to a sealable container. Seal and shake until well combined.
- Store in the refrigerator.
- Shake well before each use.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.