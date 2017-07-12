Brunch Bill huge success in Surf City

It was the first southeastern North Carolina town to allow you to get a drink a couple of hours earlier on Sundays.

Restaurants in Surf City say the so-called Brunch Bill has already been a huge success.

No longer do you have to wait until noon for a mimosa or Bloody Mary.

"It was a huge hit. People were so happy this past weekend when they could come in and order and drink and were not told no," Addison Futrell, a bartender at Sear's Landing, said.

Allowing earlier alcohol sales comes at a good time since the town is inundated with vacationers from across the eastern seaboard. Many who are on vacation like to indulge in an alcoholic beverage with their bacon and eggs.

"You could just see the look of disappointment on their faces," Futrell said of the days when alcohol sales weren't allowed before noon. "And many people not from around here didn't know the old law, so they thought it was just our restaurant that wouldn't serve them."

Sear's Landing and others in the coastal town saw a huge uptick in business this past Sunday and they hope the trend continues.

Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach passed the Brunch Bill this week. Wilmington and Kure Beach will vote on the bill next Tuesday.

