New Surf City bridge progressing on schedule

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
SURF CITY, NC (WECT) -

You can't miss all the construction if you travel onto Topsail Island.

Fifty-eight million dollars worth to be exact for the new high rise bridge. 

The new 65-feet high rise bridge over Highway 210 and Highway 50 is ahead of schedule, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The bridge has a set completion date of 2019, but the project could be wrapped up a few months sooner, which would be a welcomed change for residents of the island.

"This is huge for us. No more waiting, sitting there with a book, for tourists, and for locals," Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin said.

Medlin moved to the island in the 1950s and has seen the influx of traffic and also watched the swing bridge age over time.

"The new bridge will also be much more efficient during hurricane evacuations. We are always looking out for public safety," Medlin said.

The bridge will also have a pedestrian walkway and a bicycle path.

"We have a lot of great things happening in Surf City. This is a family beach town and we intend to keep it that way," Medlin said. 

