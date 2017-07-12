Duke Energy wants customers to pay for coal ash cleanup efforts

The nation's largest electric company wants regulators to force consumers in North Carolina to pay nearly $200 million a year to clean up the toxic byproducts of burning coal.



The request by Duke Energy Corp. doesn't sit well with neighbors of the power plants who have been living on bottled water since toxic chemicals appeared in nearby wells.



Nancy Gurley of Goldsboro, North Carolina, says it's not fair for the $59 billion company to pass its mistakes on to consumers.



Duke Energy last month for the first time asked state utility regulators to charge North Carolina consumers for ash cleanup, which could cost $5.1 billion in the Carolinas alone.



A Duke Energy spokeswoman says charging consumers for coal ash disposal is appropriate because coal was burned to generate needed electricity.

