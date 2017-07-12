SC man suffers gunshot wound to head in Columbus Co.

A South Carolina man has been unable to communicate with law enforcement after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Columbus County Monday night. (Source: WECT)

According to Capt. Jason Soles with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Green Acres Road near Tabor City at approximately 8 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to his head. Soles said after the driver was shot, the vehicle rolled into a fence in a nearby yard.

The victim has been identified as Carl Snyder of Green Sea, S.C. Soles said Snyder has been unable to communicate with deputies about the incident due to his injuries. Soles said the wound is considered life-threatening.

