McGrath finding his own way at UNCW

A little more than two months after C.B. McGrath was given the keys to the UNCW men's basketball program he still couldn't turn on the lights inside of Trask Coliseum.

"You'd think I should be able to do this, but I've had so many other things going on," McGrath said.

That would be the understatement of the young summer.

Outside of the time he set aside for this interview, the pace inside of Trask Coliseum is a frenetic one. New faces learning a new scheme under a new coaching staff, and the learning curve is a huge one.

For 22 years, the last 14 in Chapel Hill, McGrath has served as an assistant coach under Roy Williams so he's far from learning as he goes, but there is one thing he failed to understand.

"I remember Coach Williams always said about five percent of your job will be coaching basketball as a basketball coach once you're the head coach," McGrath said. "As of now it's that little, it's been good though. I miss knowing about the guys on a regular basis, and I know when we get into our season I'll interact with them more because we'll practice every day regularly. It's just been hard in this transition period where I've been recruiting on the road here and there."

He isn't alone on the recruiting trail. With the help of his assistant coaches Doug Esleeck, Jackie Manuel and Joe Wolf, McGrath filled spots that were vacant, some of them before he joined the program.

Two players who committed to Kevin Keatts asked to be released from their letters of intent in March. The other three followed after McGrath was introduced on April 4.

In their place Jay Estimé, Jeffery Gary, Trey Kalina and Jacque Brown from Cape Fear Community College were all brought on board and are eligible to play immediately. Jeantal Cylla must sit out the upcoming season.

The changes to the roster didn't end there. Returning starter C.J. Bryce requested his release in early May sparking a lot of concern around the area and on social media.

"Kids transfer for whatever reason and yeah I assumed it wouldn't be the exact roster." McGrath said. "I was prepared for some transitional slippage as you say, and we hit the ground running and we found some guys that could come in here and help us with some pieces to what this roster was lacking."

What hasn't been missing is an up-tempo intensity. As Kevin Keatts did before him, McGrath is committed to that style of play, but that's where the similarities end.

"I think the secondary break, which is a faster style, organized up-tempo game is how I want to coach." The secondary break was used by McGrath in Chapel Hill when he coached the JV team. "I would adjust our options, create new plays, ad a secondary break for my best players to score where they're most effective so with these summer practices and the preseason we're going to find out who are our best scorers, where they're most effective at scoring and create all of our best options off of that."

Devontae Cacok, who finished fourth on the team in scoring last season, will be a factor again. The man-in-the-middle has been working to extend his game, as well as the opposing team's defense.

"He's [Devontae Cacok] a stud." said McGrath. " I told him you're going to have to do a lot more than just dunk the ball and he wants to so we're working on developing his game and I want him to shoot jump hooks and I want him to shoot 15 foot jump shots. He's going to miss some of them and I told him that's OK cause you're going to have to do that because the defense is going to be set to stop Devontae at least this upcoming year."

Cacok is the one given during the summer sessions which is what makes them so pivotal.

Five new players along with eight returning from last years team all trying to figure things out while a new coaching staff does the same.

"These kids don't have a losing mentality," McGrath explained. "They've won so I don't have to change their mentality. I just have to change where they catch the ball on the court or how much faster they run or what type of defense they play, the attitude is already there."

