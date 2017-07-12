Pender investigators need help identifying larceny suspect

The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras driving a black Volkswagen four-door sedan. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a breaking and entering and larceny earlier this week. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a breaking and entering and larceny earlier this week.

According to officials, the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday near I-40 outside of Burgaw.

The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras driving a black Volkswagen four-door sedan.

Deputies declined to provide further details regarding the alleged crime.

If you have any information, please contact the sheriff's office at 910-259-1212.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.