Pender investigators need help identifying larceny suspect - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Pender investigators need help identifying larceny suspect

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a breaking and entering and larceny earlier this week. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office) The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a breaking and entering and larceny earlier this week. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)
The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras driving a black Volkswagen four-door sedan. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office) The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras driving a black Volkswagen four-door sedan. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect believed to be involved in a breaking and entering and larceny earlier this week.

According to officials, the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Lopez Tire shop in Burgaw.

The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras driving a black Volkswagen four-door sedan.

Deputies declined to provide further details regarding the alleged crime.

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 910-259-1212.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:56:34 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

  • Woman dies from tick-borne 'Bourbon virus'

    Woman dies from tick-borne 'Bourbon virus'

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:44:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:54:43 GMT

    Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.

    More >>

    Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.

    More >>

  • Video: Rat runs across restaurant counter

    Video: Rat runs across restaurant counter

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-07-12 13:01:40 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:17 AM EDT2017-07-12 13:17:35 GMT

    The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn. 

    More >>

    The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly