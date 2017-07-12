H2GO releases test results for GenX in its water

H2GO released results of the first round of tests for GenX levels in its water on Wednesday.

Testing conducted by a Wisconsin environmental chemistry lab of H2GO's treated water samples revealed GenX levels of 66.5 parts per trillion. GenX is an unregulated chemical used in Teflon production that was discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company in Fayetteville.

On Tuesday, Brunswick County sent out a news release saying that water samples taken by the county in June showed GenX levels of 36.8 parts per trillion in raw Cape Fear River water and 32.8 ppt in treated water.

GenX was created as a replacement for C8, a perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) known to be carcinogenic. The Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory level is 70 parts per trillion for PFOA and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS).

H2GO, a Brunswick-based regional water and sewer company, buys its water from Brunswick County Public Utilities, which gets it water from the Cape Fear. The company recently drafted a precautionary water advisory that it stopped short of sending after communicating with the NC Department of Health and Human Service, the NC Department of Environmental Quality and other agencies.

In an email Wednesday, H2GO said, "The draft that was reported on (Tuesday) was sent to the other utilities for their feedback and then the state to gain their feedback. After a productive phone call with several area utilities, DHHS, DEQ and others, H2GO agreed to work with the group to speak to the state test results and independent results with a unified, accurate communication to all water customers in the region."

The email went on to say that H2GO will continue bi-weekly testing of its water.

