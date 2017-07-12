100 percent chance of thunder at Thalian Hall Thursday

Hear something rare at Thalian Hall Thursday.

The theater will hold a demonstration of its sound effect device, the Thunder Roll, which creates the sound of a thunderstorm for performances.

Thalian Hall is the only theater in the U.S. that still has this device, according to Thalian Hall Executive Director Tony Rivenbark.

“The Thunder Roll is here at Thalian Hall and it's typical of many sound effect devices that were very popular in the 17th century, the 18th century and early 19th century,” Rivenbark said. “Gradually over the years, they've been done away with and historic stators historic theaters but this one still exists it's a pretty amazing piece of equipment.”

Rivenbark will performs the storm soliloquy from Shakespeare’s King Lear during the demonstrations as crews unleash the power of the Thunder Roll for those in attendance to experience.

There are four demonstrations planned for Thursday, July 13. The event is free.

For more information, go to http://www.thalianhall.org/the-thunder-roll-at-thalian-hall

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.